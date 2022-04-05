Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters champions dinner choices have plenty of Japanese flair

Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters champions dinner choices have plenty of Japanese flair

by

Hideki Matsuyama has made his choice.

The defending Masters winner had his selections for the annual Masters Club, better known as the “champion’s dinner,” released on Tuesday morning.

Matsuyama — who became the first Asian player to win the event in its 86-year history — included plenty of Japanese flair to his selections. They’re as follows:

The Masters Club began at the 1952 tournament when defending champ Ben Hogan hosted a dinner for previous winners.

Each year, the defending Masters champ chooses the menu and serves as the host for the Tuesday night dinner.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.