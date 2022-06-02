Hideki Matsuyama disqualified from the Memorial for equipment violation

DUBLIN, Ohio – Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the 2022 Memorial Tournament midway through Thursday’s first round.

Matsuyama, who won his first PGA Tour title here in 2014 and won his first major championship at the 2021 Masters, was informed after he finished the ninth hole that he was disqualified. He had changed equipment during the round, which necessitated his disqualification, the first of his PGA Tour career.

Matsuyama made three bogeys in his first nine holes and would have made the turn in 3-over 38.

Earlier in the round, Matsuyama had perhaps the day’s biggest highlight. On the second hole, his approach bounded off a slope guarding the green and inexplicably came to rest on a slim bridge.

