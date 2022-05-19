HGTV’s ‘Fixer To Fabulous’ Renovation Series Returns For 16 Episodes – The Hamden Journal

Renovation and design experts Dave and Jenny Marrs, who overhaul historic homes in Northwest Arkansas, will be back for more this fall on HGTV.

The series, which attracted more than 31 million viewers during its previous run, spotlights the husband and wife team as they renovate homes while raising five young children and managing their family farm. Jenny, the creative influence behind their personalized renovations, specializes in designing spaces that are warm and welcoming for families. Dave tackles construction and custom-built furniture.

The new 16-episode season is slated to premiere in late fall 2022.

Fans can stream past seasons of Fixer to Fabulous and spinoff series Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn on discovery+. They also can interact with both series at HGTV.com/FixertoFabulous and on social media using #FixertoFab, as well as follow Dave (@dave.marrs) and Jenny (@jennymarrs) on Instagram.

Fixer to Fabulous is produced by RIVR Media.