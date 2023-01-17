HGTV Star Christina Hall Preps OC Real Estate Series As She Bolsters Her Own Unbroken Production Slate – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Hall, star of numerous HGTV series, launched her own production company, Unbroken, last year, and she’s starting to bolster her slate.

Hall, whose latest series Christina in the Country launched last week, and her husband Josh Hall teamed with Nancy Glass’s Glass Entertainment Group, the company behind Frozen In Time, to launch Unbroken Productions.

Unbroken will work alongside Glass Entertainment banner Balthazar Entertainment, which produces Christina in the Country as well as Christina on the Coast, which launched its third season in December, on future series.

The first new series to emerge out of this partnership is Coastal Crazy Rich Agents, which features Keven Stirdiv, who along with his family, owns KASE Real Estate in Southern California, which sold over $365 million in real estate last year.

Coastal Crazy Rich Agents follows Keven, a former pro-skateboarder, and his family as they run their lavish and fast-paced real estate agency in Orange County. The brokerage currently has 11 successful–and equally ruthless–agents, including Keven’s eldest son, Eli, who is a rising star in the group. With Keven at the helm, these agents are pushed to the max to work hard–and play even harder–as they close huge deals to get to the top of the competitive Southern California real estate world.

Christina and Josh Hall will serve as exec producers along with Glass.

Christina Hall is a designer and real estate investor, who previously starred on HGTV’s Flip or Flop alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Unbroken will create further original formats and docuseries in the lifestyle space. It is also working on a lifestyle competition format and is working with other talent to develop new shows including a California tattoo artist who inks the biggest stars, getting them to open up about their personal lives while under the needle.

She is also keen to work with couples working in the design space and new talent to participate in a design competition showcasing DIY-ers across the country.

Christina Hall said, “Producing my own shows on and off camera has been something I’ve enjoyed doing for years. So starting a production company with Josh has been exciting and a natural transition. Josh and I have loved finding new talent and working alongside the Glass Entertainment team producing fresh content. We are learning so much more on this journey and this is just the beginning.”

Nancy Glass added, “Christina is so much more than TV talent gold. She and Josh have a keen eye for spotting untapped talent and a wonderful ability to craft and nurture narratives around them. We look forward to creating breakthrough content with her, Josh and their Unbroken Productions.”