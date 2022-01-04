HFPA Fails to Secure Celebrity Presenters (EXCLUSIVE)

There will be no celebrity presenters when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announces this year’s Golden Globe winners on Jan. 9.

Variety has obtained a copy of an email from the Globes talent booker that was sent to several publicity agencies inquiring about their clients participating in the show. However, sources say, no celebs have agreed to take part.

“The Golden Globes will move forward with a small event on January 9th that will not only award the best performances in television and film for 2021, but also on recognizing the importance of supporting diverse creatives across the industry,” the letter reads. “The event this year will celebrate and honor a variety of diverse, community-based programs that empower inclusive filmmakers and journalists to pursue their storytelling passions. The HFPA has financially supported important underserved organizations for decades and will continue to invest in the future leaders of our industry.”

No details were provided about how the winners will be revealed or where the Globes will take place. “The event will have limited guests and with strict COVID protocols that include not only proof of full vaccination, but also a booster shot and a negative PCR test,” the email reads.

The organization’s president Helen Hoehne and surprise presenter Snoop Dogg announced the nominees for this year’s awards during a livestream on the Globes’ YouTube page on Dec. 13

The HFPA has yet to announce its official plans for the Jan. 9 ceremony. NBC canceled the annual telecast this year after the HFPA came under fire for lack of diversity among its membership and unethical business practices. Since then, 21 new members have been added to help diversify the organization and new bylaws have been passed.

The HFPA did not comment for this story.

