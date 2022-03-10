HFPA Dropped By PR Film Sunshine Sachs – The Hamden Journal

More troubles for the group behind the Golden Globes: PR film Sunshine Sachs has dropped the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association as a client.

The film sent a letter to HFPA this week, and its board was informed today, The Hamden Journal hears. “This was a long time coming,” said a source close to the situation. “It was only a matter of when, not if.”

The move comes after more than a year of backlash against the HFPA over its lack of diversity. The Globes org countered by implementing a plan for “transformational change” that eventually included a pledge to have at least 13% Black membership, updating its “code of conduct,” hiring a diversity consultant and teaming with the NAACP on a “reimagine coalition,” among other moves.

As the controversy swirled and some key HFPA allies jumped ship, Sunshine Sachs said in April that it was “considering all options.” About two weeks later, HFPA’s longtime TV partner NBC canceled the 2022 Golden Globes, which went on as a non-televised event in January.