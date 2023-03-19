Hey, wondering what a lively spring break looked like? See these visuals for yourself

Every year, hundreds of spring breakers from around the country flock to spend a few days partying in South Beach.

And the crowds can get rowdy.

This year is no different — even after back-to-back shootings left two dead near Ocean Drive on Friday and Saturday. The fatalities pushed Miami Beach officials to impose a 12 p.m. curfew in South Beach, mirroring a move implemented last spring break.

That, however, hasn’t stopped the turn up on South Beach. Here are a few snapshots of Sunday’s festivities.

Onya Lee-Golightly, 16, right, lets Spring Break tourists take photos with her snakes, Pearl and Osceola, on Sunday, March 19, 2023, on Ocean Drive in Miami. Lee-Golightly and her father are snake breeders.

People gather outside of the Waldorf Towers Hotel on Sunday, March 19, 2023, on Ocean Drive in Miami.

Spring breakers walk down Ocean Drive with a boom box on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Miami.

Keandre Reese, center, dances in a crowd of Spring Breakers front of Wet Willies on Sunday, March 19, 2023, on Ocean Drive in Miami.