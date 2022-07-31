‘He’s the Best Teammate I Could Ask For’

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski Wedding

Chris J Evans

It’s a full(er) house for Jodie Sweetin!

On Saturday evening, the actress wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu with her two daughters and Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share.

“I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me,” says Sweetin, 40, who got engaged to Wasilewski in January. “And I couldn’t be more grateful.”

The bride, wearing a gown from Lili Bridals, walked down the aisle with her father Sam, while her daughters — Zoie, 14 and Beatrix, 11 — stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows.

Jodie Sweetin birthday

Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

Following the backyard ceremony, the 50 guests, including her Full House castmates Stamos, 58, Cameron Bure, 46, and Andrea Barber, enjoyed a dinner of tacos and a guacamole bar, catered by Border Grill.

The group also ate small cake and dessert bites from Big Sugar Bakeshop.

“I didn’t want it to be fussy,” says Sweetin of the reception, which was planned by Sara Landon Events. “The look is very organic and natural. It’s just about good food and good friends — and twinkle lights!”

RELATED VIDEO: Jodie Sweetin Opens Up About Her ‘Magical’ Relationship with Fiancé Mescal Wasilewski

After meeting through mutual friends, Sweetin and Wasilewski began dating long-distance in 2017 (he was in New York, she was in Los Angeles) before he moved to L.A. in 2020.

“All the pieces just fell into place,” explains Sweetin.

Jodie Sweetin Engaged Primary: https://www.instagram.com/p/CY2fwYOvUB2/

Jodie Sweetin/Instagram Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski

And the actress says that their deep support and love for each other only continues to grow.

“Mescal makes me feel absolutely comfortable and secure to shine as bright as I need to,” she says. “He steps up and shows up for my girls. And we harmonize so well. He’s really the best teammate I could ask for.”