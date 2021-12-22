‘He’s probably going to beat Jack’s records:’ John Daly sounds confident Tiger Woods isn’t done winning majors

John Daly and his son, John II (previously known as Little John), won the PNC Championship by two shots over Team Woods. Tiger and Charlie put up a fight, at one point making 11 straight birdies, but it wasn’t enough.

Despite falling short, John saw encouraging signs from the 15-time major champion in Orlando. The Dalys made an appearance on ‘Fox and Friends,’ and the elder John was asked about Tiger.

“I think Tiger’s gonna be fine. He looked good. He looked a little tired, but he still looked great. He’ll be back, and I could see it in his eyes.

“He’s probably gonna beat Jack Nicklaus’ records and be the greatest of all time.”

John Daly and Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2005 American Express World Golf Championships at Harding Park in San Francisco. (Photo: Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

Daly has seen that look from Tiger before. At the 2005 American Express Championship played at TPC Harding Park, Woods shot a final round 67 to get into a playoff with J.D. On the second playoff hole, Daly yipped a three-footer to lose. Tough.

The timetable for Woods’ return has yet to be set. Golf fans can expect his schedule to be limited.

“I’m not at that level. I can’t compete against these guys right now, no,” he said Sunday after the PNC when asked about competing again on the PGA Tour. “It’s going to take a lot of work to get to where I feel like I can compete with these guys and be at a high level.”