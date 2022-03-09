Tommy Beer: Clyde Frazier on Luka Doncic: “He’s one of the biggest crybabies in the league. Look at him, he’s always crying.”

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Knicks ended Mavs’ 6-game winning streak in January and they’re off to a strong start it ending Dallas’ 5-game streak tonight. Doncic 3-point play brings Mavs within 24-16, but it’s been tough sledding. – 9:05 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Clyde on Doncic: “He’s one of the biggest crybabies in the league. Look at him, he’s always crying.” – 8:57 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

It’s 13-4 and awfully quiet in here. Mavs haven’t given the home fans much about which to cheer. The Doncic-Brunson backcourt is a combined 1-for-7 from the field. – 8:49 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

A photo or the best young player in the NBA. And also Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/pay55bbwFl – 8:49 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic grabbed at his back after that foul, still wincing. – 8:45 PM

Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic

NY starters: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Fournier, Burks

7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:14 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

New AJ 36 Low PEs for Luka tonight. pic.twitter.com/D3jLSqytxa – 7:56 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

There’s only one team Luka Doncic has never beaten in Dallas:

The New York Knicks – 7:17 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

As far as replacing Isaiah Stewart tonight, Casey said it’ll be a “three-man tag team” between Marvin Bagley III, Kelly Olynyk and Luka Garza. – 5:23 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Only three players in NBA history have averaged at least 30p/10r/5a per 36 minutes in a season:

✅ Giannis Antetokounmpo

✅ Russell Westbrook

✅ Luka Doncic

Westbrook and Doncic have each done so once.

Antetokounmpo is on pace to do so for the fourth consecutive season. pic.twitter.com/AKHxUNMfBf – 1:31 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Over the last two months, there are four players in the NBA averaging more than 24 points, more than 6 rebounds and more than 2 made three-pointers per game:

LeBron James,

Jayson Tatum,

Luka Doncic,

…and…

RJ Barrett

tommybeer.substack.com/p/break-up-the… – 9:14 AM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

🚨UPSIIIIDE HIGH w/@JonathanTjarks on @The Ringer🚨

this week we talk coach k’s tainted final game, the brilliance of luka doncic, and then iron out our feelings on the top 5 in the upcoming 2022 NBA draft

✌️🏀 salud 🏀✌️

open.spotify.com/episode/0IpFQi… – 9:08 AM

