‘He’s down and out bad.’ Dez Bryant voiced concern for Marion Barber a year ago

Dez Bryant voiced concern for his former teammate Marion Barber less than a year ago.

Barber, the former Dallas Cowboys running back, who was found dead in his Frisco apartment on Wednesday, had been struggling with mental health issues and legal issues in recent years.

In a post on Twitter last July, Bryant said a video montage of Barber highlights was tough for him to watch.

“As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner,” Bryant said of an NFT website he helped create. “I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad … we are just a stat and moments to most people.”

In late April, Barber made a no contest plea for a 2019 arrest in Denton County. He faced two charges of criminal mischief after damaging two vehicles on two separate occasions while running in Frisco in 2018.

One witness alleged that Barber left large dents in her vehicle after ramming into it.

He was sentenced to 12 months probation, 60 hours of community service and up to $2,000 in fines.

The cause of death has not been released.

In 2014, Barber was detained and taken for a mental health evaluation after police were called in Mansfield. He wasn’t arrested or charged at the time.

According to TMZ, Barber carried a loaded 9mm handgun into a church, which was exposed to the congregants when Barber took off his jacket. Police found Barber to be disoriented and unaware of where he was, according to a police report.