Hertz Global Holdings emerged from bankruptcy in June and is in great shape for 2022.

This article is an excerpt from Barron’s 10 favorite stocks for 2022, published on Dec. 17. To see the full list, click here.

Rental cars are the best business in travel now, as auto shortages have led to strong pricing and high used-car prices.





Hertz Global Holdings



(ticker: HTZ) and rivals





Avis Budget Group



(CAR) and privately held Enterprise—which control a combined 95% of the U.S. market—are cleaning up after years of mediocre returns.