Herschel Walker’s staff reportedly doesn’t trust him after he repeatedly lied to them about how many children he has

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel WalkerPhoto by Megan Varner/Getty Images

Republican Herschel Walker reportedly lied to his own campaign staff about his undisclosed children.

Walker’s staff has grown frustrated with their boss, The Daily Beast reported.

The former football star is locked in one of the most closely watched Senate races this year.

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign staff is reportedly fed up with the former professional football player and his repeated lies about his children.

The Daily Beast reported on Thursday that Walker lied to his own campaign staffers for months about children he had fathered that he kept secret, while simultaneously continuing his years-long crusade against absentee fathers. On June 15, the Beast broke the news that rumors about Walker were true and that he had at least one undisclosed child. Up until that point, Walker had only publicly acknowledged one child, his adult son Christian.

According to Thursday’s Beast report, Walker’s own campaign had anticipated him lying about his children and had conducted its own research before the news broke.

“He’s lied so much that we don’t know what’s true,” one campaign advisor told The Daily Beast.

Walker’s campaign manager Scott Paradise originally attacked The Daily Beast for reporting about Walker’s undisclosed child.

“To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd,” Paradise said in a statement last month.

Privately, according to the new report, Walker assured Paradise that he only had two children. But on June 16 — a day after the Beast’s original story — the publication reported that Walker had two additional children. Walker publicly admitted that he has four children, including a daughter that he fathered during his days as a star athlete at The University of Georgia.

The Walker campaign blasted The Daily Beast’s reporting as “pure gossip with anonymous sources.”

“This is pure gossip with anonymous sources from a left-leaning publication who has been obsessed with Herschel and his family,” Paradise said in a statement. “This team is 100% committed to getting Herschel elected to the Senate. Unlike Raphael Warnock who has voted 96% of the time with Joe Biden, Herschel Walker will represent Georgians, not the swamp, in DC.”

Story continues

It’s not just the children that gnaw at Walker’s staff. According to The Daily Beast, Walker’s aides are befuddled by a candidate who won’t listen to them. They ridicule his intelligence and fear his “mood swings and instability.”

Walker has been open about his diagnosis of dissociative identity disorder. He has said that he was once prone to violent urges. Cindy Grossman, Walker’s ex-wife, has alleged that he once pointed a gun at her head and threatened to kill her.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, whose seat Walker is running for, is one of the chamber’s most vulnerable Democrats. Some Senate Republicans have been hesitant about embracing the football star’s candidacy. But before Walker romped to a GOP primary win, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other more establishment figures lined up behind him.

Read the original article on Business Insider