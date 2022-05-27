Herschel Walker Gives Incoherent Solution To Gun Violence On Fox News

Ex-football hero Herschel Walker offered an incomprehensible solution to gun violence on Fox News Thursday just days after the Donald Trump-endorsed neophyte won the Republican Senate primary in Georgia. (Watch the video below.)

Walker, responding to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that left 19 children dead, noted that “Cain killed Abel” and followed with a head-scratching suggestion.

“What about getting a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that looking at social media,” he said.

Mangling a well-worn page out of the GOP playbook, the former University of Georgia and Dallas Cowboys running back said he wanted to put money in the “mental health field” instead of “departments that want to take away your rights.”

People on social media were baffledby his rambling remarks, which come at a time where Republicans reportedly are already concerned about his political inexperience and domestic abuse allegations.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

