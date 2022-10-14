Herschel Walker Flashes “Prop” Badge When His False Claims He “Worked In Law Enforcement” Come Up – The Hamden Journal

The Georgia Senate race between incumbent Raphael Warnock and football great Herschel Walker has been a wild ride, and the first debate between the two was no exception.

At one point Walker, who is backed by former president Donald Trump, claimed Senator Warnock has “empowered criminals to think they’re more powerful than the police.”

Warnock fired back, “We will see time and time again tonight, as we’ve already seen, that my opponent has a problem with the truth.”

As the crowd cheered, Warnock continued, “One thing I have not done I’ve never pretended to be a police officer,” in reference to Walker’s repeated — and false — claims that he “worked in law enforcement” or had trained with the FBI.

Then, in a made-for-‘SNL’ moment, Walker pulled out what the debate moderator called a “prop” badge and claimed, “I am work with many police officers.”

The resulting laughter from the audience makes the scene like an SNL skit.

Watch below.

Walker has re