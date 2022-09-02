Here’s your guide to 50+ new and returning TV shows to watch this fall

From l to r: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Welcome to Chippendales, Andor and Interview With the Vampire are some of the new series debuting this fall. (Photo: Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+ and AMC)

If the era of Peak TV is supposedly over, nobody told the networks and streaming services. This fall brings a bounty of broadcast, cable and streaming series that will keep you in binge mode until the holidays. From big-budget fantasies like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to wrenching true crime docuseries like The Vow Part II, there’s a show for every taste… and every genre.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Sept. 2, Prime Video)

The dormant Lord of the Rings franchise gets resurrected as a billion-dollar Prime Video streaming series where every penny is visible onscreen. Set centuries before Frodo and the rest of the Fellowship escorted the One Ring on a one way trip to Mount Doom, The Rings of Power depicts the forging of the titular rings, the fraying of the once-powerful bonds between Elves and humankind and the flourishing of Sauron’s dark plans to conquer Middle Earth. Even though it’s set in the distant past, the series thankfully reflects the diversity of our present, boasting the most gender-balanced cast of any Lord of the Rings production yet.

Devil in Ohio (Sept. 2, Netflix)

After an extended post-Bones hiatus, Emily Deschanel is back on the case in Netflix’s limited true crime series, based on Daria Polatin’s 2017 bestseller. The actress plays a psychiatrist who welcomes a former cult member (Xaria Dotson) into her home, only to discover that the girl’s past is about to catch up with her. The book and series are both based on real-life events that occurred in small town Ohio, with the novelist pulling double duty as showrunner.

Rick & Morty (Sept. 4, Adult Swim)

Move over Doctor Strange. Picking up after the gamechanging events of the Season 5 finale, the sixth season of Rick & Morty blasts viewers back into the show’s weird and wild multiverse, with a premiere that cheekily references Avengers: Endgame. Look forward to a heavily serialized storyline this season and hilarious vocal cameos from the likes of Peter Dinklage.

The Good Fight (Sept. 8, Paramount+)

What will we do without Diane Lockhart’s moral compass — or statement jewelry? The sixth season of Christine Baranski’s irresistibly quirky Good Wife spinoff will be its last, and trust that it’s going out with a bang. See: new cast members Andre Braugher and John Slattery, Alan Cumming (finally) resurfacing as Eli Gold and, per Baranski herself, a nod to her giving Elon Musk the death glare at this year’s Met Gala.

American Gigolo (Sept. 9, Showtime)

Jon Bernthal raises his fashion game in Showtime’s new adaptation of Paul Schrader’s 1980 film, which starred Richard Gere as a well-dressed male escort. Emerging back into the world after a 15-year prison sentence, Julian Kaye (Bernthal) looks to get back into the gigolo game, while also dealing with the other women in his life, including ex-lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol) and investigating officer Detective Sunday (Rosie O’Donnell) who is still trying to solve the case that landed him in the slammer.

Cobra Kai (Sept. 9, Netflix)

The karate-fueled high school drama returns for a fifth season of shifting alliances, leg-sweeping action and enough Karate Kid Easter eggs to fill a dojo. With Cobra Kai firmly in the grip of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), old rivals Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) have to join forces to save the Valley’s robust martial arts scene from ruin. If the showrunners pull off a Hilary Swank cameo this year, they truly are the best around.

Monarch (Sept. 11, Fox)

What Empire did for hip-hop, Monarch is gonna try to do for country music. Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins play the parents of a dynastic Nashville clan, who try to keep their grip on power amid all sorts of soap opera-ready shenanigans. In a life-imitating-art twist, Sarandon’s real-life daughter, Eva Amurri, has a recurring role as one of her onscreen relatives.

The Serpent Queen (Sept. 11, Starz)

From cobras to serpents — the latest entry in Starz’s period royalty franchise takes place in the court of Catherine de’ Medici, the 16th century French queen whose three-decade reign saw tremendous social and religious upheaval. Minority Report star Samantha Morton slithers into the scenery-chewing role of Catherine, while ex-Game of Thrones villain Charles Dance portrays her papal foil, Pope Clement VII.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Sept. 14, Hulu)

Last we saw of June (Elisabeth Moss), she gathered her fellow Handmaids to exact bloody revenge on her old Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). Season 5 of the Emmy-winning, always-scarily-timely Hulu show questions just how far June will go to take down Gilead — and whether she has already lost herself in the process.

Sins of Our Mother (Sept. 14, Netflix)

Lori Vallow was a seemingly normal mother of three, until she fell into a religious doomsday cult and murdered her two youngest children in its name. Told by the people closest to her, including her only surviving child, the riveting series dives into how Vallow’s life went from doting mom to a media firestorm.

Vampire Academy (Sept. 15, Peacock)

Eight years after the 2014 film of the same name, Peacock’s retelling of two vampire classmates at a supernatural boarding school, Vampire Academy, based on author Richelle Mead’s book series, has been described as Bridgerton meets The Hunger Games — with, of course, vampires. That means blood and magic, lots of magic!

Quantum Leap (Sept. 19, NBC

The vintage early ’90s sci-fi series teleports back onto network television with Raymond Lee as this generation’s “leaper,” Dr. Ben Song. While Scott Bakula’s Sam Beckett remains lost in the timestream, there is a connection between the two shows: Ghostbusters favorite Ernie Hudson plays Quantum Leap project leader Herbert “Magic” Williams, whose body Sam inhabited in an episode of the original series.

Reboot (Sept. 20, Hulu)

Hollywood’s reboot culture gets a self-aware skewering from Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan. When an early 2000s sitcom gets a streaming-era reboot — with the original cast (including Keegan-Michael Key and Judy Greer) and creator (Paul Reiser) involved — a culture clash is sure to follow. Just wait until Modern Family is inevitably rebooted in the 2030s.

The Voice (Sept. 20, NBC)

With Kelly Clarkson taking some time off from the reality hit, Cinderella crooner Camila Cabello joins the coaching squad for Season 22, sitting alongside John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Here’s hoping we get a “Hollaback Girl/Havana” mash-up performance.

Abbott Elementary (Sept. 21, ABC)

Quinta Brunson’s Emmy-nominated mockumentary is back for another round of second-grade hijinks — one that will see more of the world’s coolest custodian, Mr. Johnson (actor William Stanford Davis was just bumped up to regular cast member). With a knack for finding the humor in even the most mundane of school-related tasks, the breakout hit’s second season will take fans deeper into the personal lives of Philadelphia’s favorite teachers, exploring their complexities outside of the classroom with a comedic flair.

Andor (Sept. 21, Disney+)

Witness the origins of the Rebel Alliance in Disney’s latest Star Wars series, which picks up five years before the events of Rogue One — and the launch of the Original Trilogy. Diego Luna reprises his role as thief-turned-spy Cassian Andor, who finds himself at the center of the nascent rebellion against Emperor Palpatine’s Imperial forces. And showrunner Tony Gilroy knows a thing or two about spies battling a surveillance state: After all, he penned the first three Bourne movies and directed the better-than-you-remember Jeremy Renner entry.

The Goldbergs (Sept. 21, ABC)

Everyone’s favorite ’80s family is back for a tenth year… but one Goldberg won’t live to see the ’90s. After a very public (and very messy) break-up with the series, Jeff Garlin’s Murray Goldberg will have died between seasons and the rest of the clan is in the process of moving on from their loss. Don’t worry, though, there will still be plenty of jokes, some of which will be provided by guest star David Hasselhoff, who has a recurring role as — who else? — David Hasselhoff.

The Kardashians (Sept. 22, Hulu)

Never go against the family. Season 2 of America’s favorite reality stars examines the fallout of Tristan Thompson’s cheating allegations, Kim Kardashian’s romance with SNL star Pete Davidson and, of course, plenty of Kravis PDA moments.

Law & Order (Sept. 22, NBC and Peacock)

Dick Wolf’s rebooted procedural will see a personnel change for Season 22. While Anthony Anderson reprised his role as Det. Kevin Bernard for last year’s revival, the actor will be handing off his badge to new cast member Mehcad Brooks. But fear not: L&O devotees can count on their trusty ripped-from-the-headlines drama, the steely presence of Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy and dun-duns galore.

The Simpsons (Sept. 25, Fox)

After 34 seasons on the air, The Simpsons is finally ready to answer its biggest question. No, not “What state is Springfield in?” More like, “How does this show keep predicting the future anyway?” Showrunner Matt Selman has teased a high-concept episode that gets to the bottom of why Homer and his family appear to be psychics, and also promises the usual mix of big-name guest stars, including Simu Liu, Melissa McCarthy, as well as a double dose of Treehouse of Horror.

The Rookie: Feds (Sept. 27, ABC)

Niecy Nash joins the expanding The Rookie television universe in a spinoff of Nathan Fillion’s hit police series. The Claws star plays a former high school counselor who pursues a major career change by joining the FBI as the bureau’s oldest trainee ever. You’d better believe that Nash will quickly show those whippersnappers why age ain’t nothing but a number.

Entergalactic (Sept. 30, Netflix)

Talk about synergy: Superstar rapper Kid Cudi created an entire animated Netflix special to accompany the release of his eighth studio album. Featuring an all-star vocal cast that includes Jessica Williams, Vanessa Hudgens and Timothee Chalamet, Entergalactic follows Jabari — an artist on the come up who falls for the beautiful photographer next door. As if you needed another reason to add this to your “must stream” list, but every track off of Entergalactic will be featured in the special.

Jungle (Sept. 30, Prime Video

Get your groove on with Prime Video’s already-buzzy new drama, which explores London’s inner city using a mixture of spoken word and rap, and featuring some of the biggest stars on the U.K. music scene. The early trailers for the six-episode series are full of hypnotic imagery and killer tunes.

Interview With the Vampire (Oct. 2, AMC)

Yep, the vampire still has a lot to say. The latest adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic gothic horror novel reunites viewers with the 200-year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), his friend-slash-lover?-slash-partner in crime Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and their vampire “daughter” Claudia (Bailey Bass) as they explore love, blood and the perils of immortality. Rice’s son Christopher is serving as executive producer so you know it’s gonna be a hot bloody mess — in the best kind of way, of course.

The Walking Dead (Oct. 2, AMC)

After 11 seasons on the air and thousands of zombie corpses littering the countryside, The Walking Dead finally approaches its endgame with the premiere of the last episodes of AMC’s post-apocalyptic hit. But don’t worry — those brain-devouring monsters aren’t going anywhere. With the mothership about to land, the network has a plethora of spinoffs coming down the pike, including a new show for Norman Reedus, and a limited series reuniting Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

Chucky (Sept. 5, Syfy)

He’s back! Season 2 of the “coming of rage” story picks up after a bloody massacre at the movie theater, all thanks to the tiny doll (voiced, as always, by Brad Dourif) with an appetite for violence. The teen cast will certainly have their hands full with Chucky and Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), who always leave quite the body count in their wake.

The Real Love Boat (Oct. 5, CBS)

Husband-and-wife duo, Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, host an all-new dating show inspired by the long-running Aaron Spelling hit. Climb aboard a Princess Cruise ship and watch a group of single guys and gals try to make a love connection on the high seas, with a cash prize waiting in the final port of call. But don’t forget — love is life’s sweetest reward.

A Friend of the Family (Oct. 6, Peacock)

The true crime story of Jan Broberg, who was kidnapped twice in the 1970s, both times by the same man who was once close to her family, is the basis of this nine-part, scripted drama. Both Jan and her mother, Mary Ann Broberg, who’ve told their twisty story several times over the years, serve as executive producers here. The series stars Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) as the believable charismatic, manipulating man who grooms young Jan (Mckenna Gace and, in her younger years, Hendrix Yancey) — the product of a tight-knit, very religious family in Idaho, whose idea of a fun night is putting together a puzzle. Colin Hanks and Anna Paquin co-star as the victim’s parents.

The Midnight Club (Oct. 7, Netflix)

After the success of the R.L. Stine-based Fear Street trilogy, Netflix turns to another staple of YA horror: Christopher Pike. Based on the author’s 1994 novel, The Midnight Club follows a group of terminally ill teens who go from telling each other scary stories to living them. Original Nightmare on Elm Street scream queen, Heather Langenkamp, plays the hospital’s eccentric doctor, and horror expert Mike Flanagan — whose resume includes The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass — oversees the spooky stuff behind the camera.

Let The Right One In (Oct. 9, Showtime)

The vamps of Twilight, this is not. The TV version of John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel reimagines the story as a father-daughter tale, in which dad Mark (Demián Bichir) attempts to protect his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) a decade after she was turned into a vampire.

The Winchesters (Oct. 11, The CW)

Two years after it left the airwaves, Supernatural returns with an all-new prequel series that follows the demon hunting adventures of Sam and Dean’s parents, Mary and John, played by Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger. Jensen Ackles narrates — and occasionally appears in — the show, which very nearly blew up his friendship with onscreen brother, Jared Padalecki. Fortunately, the Walker star nabbed his own prequel spinoff, Walker: Independence, which also premieres this fall.

The Vow Part II (Oct. 17, HBO and HBO Max)

Keith Raniere may be in prison, but the NXIVM story is far from over. The Vow Part II continues to chronicle the experiences of the cult’s survivors, who expose the practices of Raniere and his allies, including former Smallville star Allison Mack. The six-episode sequel series tracks the legal battle that ensued after NXIVM’s collapse with lots of new revelations and never before seen footage.

Documentary Now! (Oct. 19, IFC)

Bill Hader takes a break from Barry to re-team with former SNL collaborators Fred Armisen, Seth Myers and Rhys Thomas for another round of deep cut documentary parodies. Burden of Dreams, When We Were Kings and My Octopus Teacher are some of the celebrated non-fiction features receiving the Documentary Now! treatment, with guest stars that include Alexander Skarsgard, Cate Blanchett and Tom Jones. Yes, that Tom Jones.

From Scratch (Oct. 21, Netflix)

Before she travels to Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water, Zoe Saldana makes a much shorter trip to Italy in the eight-episode adaptation of Tembi Locke’s bestselling memoir. Following a whirlwind romance in the Sicilian countryside, Alice (Saldana) and Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea) get married and start a family… until illness cuts their time together short. Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company is behind the limited series, which is being overseen by the author and her sister, Attica Locke.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Oct. 25, Netflix)

The genius of Guillermo del Toro is hard not to notice in this horror anthology series. Based on his short story of the same name, viewers can expect eight unique stories that challenge everything you know about horror fantasy — including a hair-raising travel through a witch’s house, a dive into what appears to be a graveyard full of rats and a curious story about an autopsy with a twist. Just in time for Halloween, eh?

The White Lotus (October TBD, HBO and HBO Max)

You can check out anytime you like but you can never leave. Following the success of Mike White’s Hawaii-set first season — which racked up Emmy noms for pretty much every actor involved — the series is getting another run. Though the action will this time be moving to a fictional White Lotus resort in Italy, comedic treasure Jennifer Coolidge will return as the delightfully messy and vulnerable Tanya. Michael Imperioli, Audrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander and Theo James also star.

Blockbuster (Nov. 3, Netflix)

Fresh Off the Boat’s Randall Park, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero and Curb Your Enthusiasm sidekick J.B. Smoove co-headline this modern workplace comedy set in a decidedly old-school place — the fictional last of the brand’s stores in America. (Not to be confused with the actual last Blockbuster location in Bend, Oreg., or the 2020 documentary about it.) The official description promises that, in addition to the usual work gags, we can expect a storyline reminiscent of The Office, as Park’s manager has a longtime crush on Fumero’s Eliza. And, of course, there’s some (light) drama as the store struggles to remain relevant.

Young Rock (Nov. 4, NBC)

Before he was Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson was Young Rock — the subject of the hit NBC comedy that chronicles his early years as a son, student and aspiring wrestler. Season 3 continues to trace Johnson’s remarkable rise, and the people who helped along the way, including Andre the Giant and his ex-wife and business partner, Dany Garcia.

Dangerous Liaisons (Nov. 6, Starz)

The oft-adapted 18th century novel gets another re-telling, this time with Nicholas Denton as scheming Casanova, the Vicomte de Valmont, and Alice Englert as fellow troublemaker, the Marquis de Merteuil. The eight-episode series is actually an origin story that depicts the beginnings of the duo’s scandalous romance in pre-Revolution France. But expect plenty of foreshadowing for where the novel and its many film versions — including the classic Glenn Close/John Malkovich joint — ultimately wind up going.

Tulsa King (Nov. 13, Paramount+)

Yellowstone mastermind, Taylor Sheridan, convinced Sylvester Stallone to make his series television debut as Dwight Manfredi — an ex-Mafia captain freshly out of prison after serving a 25-year sentence. Dispatched to Tulsa, Okla. by his Don, the career criminal has to create a new empire with few resources and allies. But you just know that the former Italian Stallion isn’t gonna take a dive on fighting the good fight.

Yellowstone (Nov. 13, Paramount)

Looks like Kevin Costner is gonna need his own bodyguard when the hit Western drama returns for Season 5. The star’s alter ego, John Dutton, is facing a major battle for his valuable ranch land and, based on the early trailers, it appeared that bullets may soon be flying in fast and furious fashion. Maybe all those fireworks will help Emmy voters finally take notice of the biggest show on television.

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne (Nov. 18, Hulu)

Actress and model Cara Delevingne is here to tell you everything you wanted to know about sex, but were afraid to ask. Drawing on her own experiences, the out gay Only Murders in the Building star consults with various experts about the mysteries of the human body and the joys of a healthy sex-positive life.

Welcome to Chippendales (Nov. 22, Hulu)

It’s a story of money, greed… and g-strings. Kumail Nanjiani brings to life the story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the Indian immigrant and entrepreneur who became the unlikely owner of the male-stripping empire the Chippendales. Written by Robert Siegel (The Wrestler), the miniseries delivers everything you want in a 1980s true crime saga: sex and drugs with a murder-for-hire plot on the side.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Nov. 23, Peacock)

Get your a cappella fix with Peacock’s continuation of the Pitch Perfect film franchise. Since we last saw him in Pitch Perfect 2, ex-Treblemaker Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) tries to kickstart his musical career by moving to Berlin after one of his tunes shoots up the German charts. The six-episode series also stars Sarah Hyland and Jameela Jamil.

Willow (Nov. 30, Disney+)

Warwick Davis reprises his role as the titular sorcerer of Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy favorite. Picking up decades after the original movie, the series finds Willow’s realm once again facing peril, necessitating a far-flung quest that involves battles with all sorts of magical creatures. And while Val Kilmer’s Madmartigan won’t appear in the series, the swordsman lives on in the form of his daughter, Kit, played by Ruby Cruz.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Dec. 22, Peacock)

Malcolm D. Lee concludes his decades-spanning Best Man franchise with a 10-episode series that brings back the original cast — including Taye Diggs, Regina Hall and Nia Long — for one last round of relationship dramas and hilarious bonding sessions. “I want to finish what I started,” Lee recently told Variety, adding that the show ends in a “good place.” But hopefully not that good place.

Chainsaw Man (Fall TBD, Crunchyroll)

The hit manga series about an ordinary guy granted the extraordinary — and highly dangerous — power of turning his various body parts into chainsaws gets a highly-anticipated anime adaptation from the studio behind Attack on Titan. With that pedigree, we’re expecting this adaptation to be… Saw’ll good, man.

Daisy Jones and the Six (Fall TBD, Prime Video)

Reese Witherspoon sure knows how to pick ‘em. Through her Hello Sunshine media brand, the Oscar-winning actress has produced a string of hits based on successful novels, and the latest is Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 fictional biography of ‘70s rockers Daisy Jones and the Six, which traces the group’s rise to worldwide success — Reid has said she was inspired by Fleetwood Mac — and their implosion. In what feels like a case of perfect casting, Riley Keough — the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and the daughter of rocker Lisa Marie Presley — plays the Steve Nicks-ish Jones.

The Idol (Fall TBD, HBO and HBO Max)

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is going from high school to the Hollywood Hills, teaming up with The Weeknd for the story of a pop star (Lily-Rose Depp) whose relationship with a nightclub owner (The Weeknd) sends her spiraling down a dark path. The exact plot of the series has thus far been kept pretty tightly under wraps — but you can expect a sexy, sordid tale.

Mythic Quest (Fall TBD, Apple TV+)

Get ready to level up as Mythic Quest returns to Apple TV+ for a third season of in-game hijinks and in-office hilarity. While scene-stealer F. Murray Abraham won’t be back this year, co-creator Rob McElhenney and the rest of the the cast are thankfully present and accounted for. And talk about cool bonuses: Real-life gamer, Joe Manganiello, has a cameo this year.

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler (Fall TBD, HBO and HBO Max)

Heading into its third season, the Batman prequel gets a new subtitle aimed at those viewers who don’t know the difference between Jason Todd Robin and Tim Drake Robin. Pennyworth also takes a time jump to the 1970s this year, and finds dashing future butler Alfred (Jack Bannon) picks up the pieces from his battle with the Raven Union.

Saturday Night Live (Fall TBD, NBC and Peacock)

Contrary to former SNL cast member Rob Schneider’s comment that the sketch show was “over” when Kate McKinnon played Hillary Clinton singing “Hallelujah” after losing the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, the NBC staple is expected to return for its 48th season this fall. Although it’ll do so without several fan favorites: McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari. The bad news for Schneider and those who feel the same is that the Lorne Michaels show has always talked about what the country is talking about, so politics is sure to remain in the mix.

Wednesday (Fall TBD, Netflix)

It’s the franchise that never dies… although the macabre members of the Addams family would probably like nothing more. Directed by Tim Burton, this iteration zooms in on daughter Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) as she leaves public school for Nevermore Academy, where she “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability,” plus “thwart and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.” Rounding out the cast are Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Christina Ricci — the Wednesday from the popular Addams Family films of the ‘90s — as a mysterious unknown character.