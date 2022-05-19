Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

Harley-Davidson  (HOG) – Get Harley-Davidson, Inc. Report bikes are known for being loud and intense, but supply chain issues are forcing the company to go quiet for the next two weeks. 

The Milwaukee-based company announced that it will suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments, excluding its electric vehicle line LiveWire.

Harley-Davidson said it received information from a third-party supplier late on March 17 concerning a regulatory compliance issue relating to the supplier’s component part. 

The company said it is making the move out of an abundance of caution and that it is “committed to finding a solution and resolving this situation is a matter of urgency.”