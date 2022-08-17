Here’s why DT Danny Shelton chose to join Chiefs in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t alone in the competition to land Danny Shelton’s services.

The former first-round draft pick had recently worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders and took a visit with the Carolina Panthers back in July. He also had interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who seemed to have the most competitive offer compared to the Chiefs. But why did Shelton settle on Kansas City with all of the interest from other teams?

“Shit, honestly? I was just tired of flying around,” Shelton joked, before giving the real story. “When I heard that the Chiefs wanted me — it was between the Jags (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Chiefs — I had to go with the Chiefs. I’m just excited for this opportunity, excited to be here with the guys and try to catch up with them and contribute to everybody’s goal, getting to that championship.”

Championship aspirations aren’t a big surprise from a player joining this team. Kansas City has played host to the last four AFC title games. The Chiefs have played in two of the past four Super Bowls, winning a championship in 2019. If you want a chance at competing for championships, there is no safer bet than coming to Kansas City.

Shelton also named a few more reasons that he felt he couldn’t pass up this opportunity with the Chiefs. First was the reputation of the coaching staff. He said that both Steve Spagnuolo and Andy Reid played a part in his decision. The second reason was the players that he’d be working alongside both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

“I (have) always been a fan of (Defensive Coordinator Steve) Spags (Spagnuolo) and how he runs things and (Head Coach) Andy Reid too so just the opportunity to be out here,” Shelton said. “Obviously, we got these high-caliber players on our team. Just to be around those guys, it excites me to be able to compete with them and hopefully learn something that I can add to my toolbox.”

Those players have already welcomed Shelton with open arms, despite already being into the dog days of training camp and having bonded with other teammates.

“I’m not going to lie, it feels good,” Shelton said. “I’m coming in mid-camp and a lot of guys don’t want to hear a new guy talk and stuff. I’m here trying to soak up everything and add a little knowledge to the younger guys too so I’m here helping out as much as I can, but it feels great to be welcomed by these guys.”

Shelton has only been out at practice for two days, so things are still very new. He’s on an acclimation plan as he learns the new system and gets in football shape. With just four days to go before preseason Week 2, Shelton doesn’t know if he’ll get an opportunity to play many snaps. If he does, he’ll be ready to make the most of them.

“Honestly, if Coach puts me in there, I’ll be ready,” he said.

