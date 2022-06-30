Here’s why Dan Snyder may never be removed as the Washington Commanders’ owner

Associated Press

Spit, ‘disrespect’ arrive at Wimbledon as tennis turns ugly

This is not what one thinks of when pondering the supposedly genteel roots of tennis, and the purportedly proper atmosphere at dates-to-the-1800s Wimbledon, a country club sport being contested at a place officially called the All England Lawn Tennis Club: a player, Nick Kyrgios, capping a first-round victory Tuesday by spitting in the direction of a spectator he said was hassling him. Like, he literally came to the match to literally just not even support anyone, really. During the match, which filled the stands at 1,980-seat Court No. 3 — and attracted lengthy lines of folks hoping to eventually be let in, likely owing to the popularity of the anything-can-happen Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, and the involvement of a local player — Kyrgios asked, without success, to have the fan removed for cursing and sending other verbal abuse his way.