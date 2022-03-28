Here’s Who Won at the Academy Award – The Hamden Journal

The 94th annual Academy Awards spread the wealth more than usual Sunday night at the Dolby Theater, with Dune scoring a leading six wins and Best Picture champ CODA finishing second with three.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye was the only other multiple winner Sunday night.

Will Smith Apologizes To The Academy For Slapping Chris Rock As He Accepts His Best Actor Oscar, But Does Not Apologize To Rock

Meanwhile, Warner Bros topped all studios with seven statuettes — six for Dune along with Will Smith’s Best Actor win for King Richard — followed by Disney, whose tally includes two of its own, three for Searchlight Pictures and one for Hulu. Apple Original Films and Searchlight got three apiece.

Apple’s Best Picture win for CODA was the first for any streaming service. Netflix went home with a single win for The Power of the Dog, which came into the Oscars with a leading 12 nominations. Hulu picked up one trophy as one of three distributors on Summer of Soul.

Oscars TV Review: Will Smith’s Unscripted Slap Of Chris Rock Turns Stumbling Show Into Stunning Spectacle

Here are the lists of wins by film and by studio at the 2022 Academy Awards, which were presented March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood: