Here’s Where to Buy the Dip in Apple Stock

Long considered a stock market leader, Apple  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report stock is looking a little more vulnerable lately.

I guess that doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, seeing as though the Nasdaq is being tugged lower on the fear of rising interest rates and the market as a whole continues to struggle.

Still, Apple is a stalwart of strength among mega-cap holdings. It’s not necessarily because of the success of its App Store nor the potential of it being the “master of the metaverse.”

