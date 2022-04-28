Here’s where each team will draft in the first round

Here’s the 2022 NFL Draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock.
Yes, decision day has arrived. NFL teams have had months to scout, analyze and rank the college players who are set to have their names called by Roger Goodell during the first round of the 2022 draft on Thursday.
Those players soon will learn exactly which uniform they will be wearing as their professional career officially begins. First to find out will be the newest Jaguar.
It’s familiar territory for Jacksonville, which has the top overall pick for the second straight year after selecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 draft. It’s the sixth time a team has held the top pick in consecutive years, and first since the Cleveland Browns selected Myles Garrett in 2017 and Baker Mayfield in 2018.
The Jaguars secured the No. 1 pick after going 3-14, holding on despite a stunning 26-11 win over the Indianapolis Colts in their final game of the season. They got help from the Detroit Lions, who upset the Green Bay Packers 37-30 that same week to finish 3-13-1 and take the second pick in the draft.
Each team has a tough decision to make Thursday with plenty of uncertainty remaining at the top of the draft.
Here is the full draft order for the first round:
How is the NFL draft order determined?
Before getting to the draft order, it’s important to understand how it’s determined. Teams are arranged in reverse order of regular-season records (worst to best), with the first 18 picks being made up of non-playoff teams. The ordering of playoff teams is also based on regular-season records, in addition to how far they advanced in the postseason. Pick Nos. 19-24 are teams eliminated in the wild card round, 25-28 are those eliminated in the divisional round, 29-30 are the conference runner-ups, 31 is the Super Bowl loser and 32 is the champion.
Tiebreakers are first settled by strength of schedule. The team with the easier schedule gets the higher pick. If teams have equal strengths of schedules, then the following criterion is used until the tie is broken:
-
Divisional or conference tiebreakers
-
Head-to-head
-
Best win-loss-tie percentage in common games (minimum of four games)
-
Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed
-
Best net points in all games
-
Best net touchdowns in all games
-
Coin toss
What is the 2022 NFL Draft order?
-
Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-14
-
Detroit Lions, 3-13-1
-
Houston Texans, 4-13
-
New York Jets, 4-13
-
New York Giants, 4-13
-
Carolina Panthers, 5-12
-
New York Giants (via Chicago, 6-11)
-
Atlanta Falcons, 7-10
-
Seattle Seahawks (via Denver, 7-10)
-
New York Jets (via Seattle, 7-10)
-
Washington Commanders, 7-10
-
Minnesota Vikings, 8-9
-
Houston Texans (via Cleveland, 8-9)
-
Baltimore Ravens, 8-9
-
Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami, 9-8)
-
New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia via Indianapolis, 9-8)
-
Los Angeles Chargers, 9-8
-
Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans, 9-8)
-
New Orleans Saints (via Philadelphia, eliminated in wild card round)
-
Pittsburgh Steelers, eliminated in wild card round
-
New England Patriots, eliminated in wild card round
-
Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas, eliminated in wild card round)
-
Arizona Cardinals, eliminated in wild card round
-
Dallas Cowboys, eliminated in wild card round
-
Buffalo Bills, eliminated in divisional round
-
Tennessee Titans, eliminated in divisional round
-
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminated in divisional round
-
Green Bay Packers, eliminated in divisional round
-
Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami via San Francisco, eliminated in NFC title game)
-
Kansas City Chiefs, eliminated in AFC title game
-
Cincinnati Bengals, Loser of Super Bowl LVI
-
Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles, Winner of Super Bowl LVI)