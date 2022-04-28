Here’s where each team will draft in the first round

Here’s the 2022 NFL Draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock.

Yes, decision day has arrived. NFL teams have had months to scout, analyze and rank the college players who are set to have their names called by Roger Goodell during the first round of the 2022 draft on Thursday.

Those players soon will learn exactly which uniform they will be wearing as their professional career officially begins. First to find out will be the newest Jaguar.

It’s familiar territory for Jacksonville, which has the top overall pick for the second straight year after selecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 draft. It’s the sixth time a team has held the top pick in consecutive years, and first since the Cleveland Browns selected Myles Garrett in 2017 and Baker Mayfield in 2018.

The Jaguars secured the No. 1 pick after going 3-14, holding on despite a stunning 26-11 win over the Indianapolis Colts in their final game of the season. They got help from the Detroit Lions, who upset the Green Bay Packers 37-30 that same week to finish 3-13-1 and take the second pick in the draft.

Each team has a tough decision to make Thursday with plenty of uncertainty remaining at the top of the draft.

Here is the full draft order for the first round:

How is the NFL draft order determined?

Before getting to the draft order, it’s important to understand how it’s determined. Teams are arranged in reverse order of regular-season records (worst to best), with the first 18 picks being made up of non-playoff teams. The ordering of playoff teams is also based on regular-season records, in addition to how far they advanced in the postseason. Pick Nos. 19-24 are teams eliminated in the wild card round, 25-28 are those eliminated in the divisional round, 29-30 are the conference runner-ups, 31 is the Super Bowl loser and 32 is the champion.

Tiebreakers are first settled by strength of schedule. The team with the easier schedule gets the higher pick. If teams have equal strengths of schedules, then the following criterion is used until the tie is broken:

Divisional or conference tiebreakers

Head-to-head

Best win-loss-tie percentage in common games (minimum of four games)

Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed

Best net points in all games

Best net touchdowns in all games

Coin toss

What is the 2022 NFL Draft order?