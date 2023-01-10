Here’s where Alabama football finished in final AP Top 25 poll

Alabama football stayed at No. 5 in the final AP top 25 poll of the 2022 college football season that was released after the College Football Playoff championship game.

The top four stayed with the same teams in the four-team playoff field, just a different order in No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 TCU, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State.

The Bulldogs routed the Horned Frogs 65-7 in the national championship game Monday.

Alabama (11-2) stayed ahead of Tennessee, thanks to a 45-20 win over now No. 14 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. The No. 6 Volunteers defeated now-No. 13 Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl. Tennessee beat Alabama on a last-second field goal back in October.

The Crimson Tide had wins over three top 25 teams: the Wildcats (No. 14), Mississippi State (No. 20) and Texas (No. 25.

Alabama coach Nick Saban just wrapped up his 16th season coaching the Crimson Tide. He has had a team finish ranked in the top 10 in 15 of those 16 seasons. The only season he didn’t was his first in 2007.

2022 marks the first time Saban has had an Alabama team finish ranked No. 5 in the AP poll.

Alabama’s final AP rankings under Nick Saban:

2022: No. 5

2021: No. 2

2020: No. 1

2019: No. 8

2018: No. 2

2017: No. 1

2016: No. 2

2015: No. 1

2014: No. 4

2013: No. 7

2012: No. 1

2011: No. 1

2010: No. 10

2009: No. 1

2008: No. 6

2007: Not ranked

