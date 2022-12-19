Here’s When to Buy Microsoft Stock (Again)

After a big bounce earlier this quarter, Microsoft  (MSFT) – Get Free Report has not been trading all that well over the past few weeks.

The stock has now declined in two straight weeks, and after the Fed reaffirmed a hawkish rate stance last week, tech once again looks weak.

There’s always a chance that buyers will step in to prevent the software stalwart from making new 52-week lows. But selling pressure in the broad market could keep Microsoft under the sellers’ control. 