Here’s What’s in Barron’s List of Top Income Investments

Barron’s has put together a list of income investments to consider for 2022. Its top two sectors in order of appeal are energy pipelines and U.S. dividend stocks.

As for pipelines, the sector bounced back this year from 2021’s stumble, “but it remains inexpensive and offers some of the highest yields in the stock market,” wrote Barron’s Andrew Bary.

He noted that “industry leaders” Williams Cos.  (WMB) – Get Williams Companies, Inc. Report, Kinder Morgan  (KMI) – Get Kinder Morgan Inc Class P Report, Enterprise Products Partners  (EPD) – Get Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Report, and Magellan Midstream Partners  (MMP) – Get Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Report yield 6% to 9%.

