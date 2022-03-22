Here’s what Yankees’ arbitration-eligible players will make in 2022

Aaron Judge looks after hit cropped 9/21/2021

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, every team around the league had to settle with their arbitration-eligible players for next season, or exchange numbers that a mediator later on in the arbitration period will review and determine what that player will make for the 2022 campaign.

The Yankees have 14 arb-eligible players on their roster including veterans such as Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo and newbies like Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

As numbers begin to trickle in, let’s take a look at the salary for each arb-eligible Yankee this year:

–Aaron Judge:

–Joey Gallo:

–Gleyber Torres: Settled at $6.25 million

–Jordan Montgomery:

–Jameson Taillon:

–Chad Green:

–Domingo German: Signed for $1.75 million prior to non-tender deadline

–Miguel Andujar:

–Wandy Peralta: Settled at $2.15 million

–Jonathan Loaisiga:

–Kyle Higashioka: Settled at $935,000

–Lucas Luetge: Signed for $905,000 prior to non-tender deadline

–Clay Holmes:

–Isiah Kiner-Falefa: