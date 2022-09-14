Here’s what the KC Chiefs must do to beat the L.A. Chargers in Thursday’s home opener

The Chiefs (1-0) and Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) are set to renew acquaintances on Thursday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It’s an early NFL showdown between two AFC powerhouses. The Chiefs are coming off a resounding 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, while the Chargers opened with a 24-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs are 65-58-1 in the all-time series against the Bolts, including the postseason, winning 13 of the last 16 matchups. The last three games, though, have seen the Chargers close the gap with a 2-1 record, including a 30-24 win in Week 3 of the 2021 season at Arrowhead.

There’s change in the air with these Chargers, who have brought their best against the Chiefs in recent matchups. It took overtime and a herculean 191-yard, two-touchdown effort from tight end Travis Kelce for the Chiefs to escape Los Angeles with a win in Week 15 last season.

The Chargers have averaged a head-turning 32 points per game in their last three contests against the Chiefs, while Kansas City has averaged 26.3. Look for the scoreboard operator to be busy again Thursday night.

Here are four key areas to monitor for the Chiefs:

LIMIT HERBERT

Third-year pro Justin Herbert has come into his own since entering the league as the sixth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In four career starts against the Chiefs, the Chargers quarterback has thrown for 1,130 yards (282.5 per game) and totaled 13 touchdowns (10 passing, three rushing) with an interception for a 108.3 passer rating.

“I have him — and have had him since he got in the league — as one of the top guys,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “He just gets better and better, and it’s a different quarterback challenge, right?

“It’s not the smaller, quick (QB) … but he’s got the whole package in my opinion. From the chin to the hairline, he’s really smart — that’s why they do a lot of things with him. He’s big and can throw over people. He rarely takes a hit because he gets rid of the ball. He gets them in and out of bad plays and into good plays.”

Story continues

The Chiefs know they must keep Herbert guessing on defensive coverage schemes. In their two most recent losses to the Chargers, the Chiefs allowed Herbert to post 134.1 and 125.0 passer ratings, respectively. But in their two wins against Herbert, he posted QB ratings of 95.0 or less.

The Chargers might not have wide receiver Keenan Allen available after the five-time Pro Bowler suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1. But Herbert still has weapons, such as wide receiver Mike Williams, tight end Gerald Everett and all-purpose running back Austin Ekeler.

“What you’re doing on the back end, as far as disguises, is really important,” Spagnuolo said. “And I think with the weapons he has … he utilizes them all really well, he spreads them all over the field and that’s what makes it a challenge to defend these guys.”

DEAL WITH DOUBLE-TROUBLE

The Chiefs’ offensive line, specifically their tackles, will earn their paychecks Thursday night.

“I hate to say this, but I guess I’ve got to welcome Mr. Khalil Mack back to the AFC West,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “I really don’t like saying that and inviting him back, but he’s a heck of a player.”

The 6-foot-3, 269-pound Mack, who entered the league with the Raiders before being traded to the Chicago Bears, returned to the AFC West via a trade to the Chargers. Mack announced his presence in Week 1, totaling three sacks and a forcing fumble. Mack and Joey Bosa, who posted 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Week 1, form a formidable duo on the edges.

“They’re two very special talents, both in their own way,” Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown said. “Both have been doing it for a long time as well and they’re very consistent while doing it.”

Brown and right tackle Andrew Wylie must not allow Mack and Bosa to take over the game.

UNLEASH KELCE

There’s something about the Chargers that’s brought out Kelce’s best since 2020.

While the three-time All-Pro didn’t play in the 2020 season finale, he’s racked up 26 catches for 385 yards and three touchdowns in that span. He’s averaged an incredible 8.6 catches and 128.3 yards receiving in those games.

And it’s not like the Chargers don’t know the ball is coming Kelce’s way, because he’s totaled 38 targets (12.6 per game).

Mahomes, who passed for 360 yards and five touchdowns in Week 1, might continue spreading the ball around Thursday after he connected with nine different receivers last week. But it makes perfect sense to continue feeding Kelce, who had eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in the season opener.

RE-ESTABLISH HOMEFIELD ADVANTAGE

Strange as it sounds, did you know the Chiefs have lost two straight home games to the Chargers?

Arrowhead is viewed as hallowed ground, a place where opponents are supposed to hate playing. The Chiefs must send a clear message by defending their GEHA Field turf.