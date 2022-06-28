Here’s what Sixers might be looking to do when NBA free agency begins Thursday

What should we expect from Daryl Morey and the 76ers at Thursday night’s start of NBA free agency?

Will the Sixers’ president of basketball operations make an immediate move to address one of the team’s shortcomings? Or will it take a little time to get something done?

Trading Danny Green’s non-guaranteed contract and the No. 23 pick in last week’s draft for versatile guard De’Anthony Melton allowed the Sixers to upgrade their bench, but they need a fifth starter, plus other viable reserves, and have limited ways to acquire them.

Dealing defensive-minded wing Matisse Thybulle and/or forward Tobias Harris could allow Morey and the Sixers to add players capable of helping them, though securing an impact performer such as Bradley Beal from the Wizards or the Rockets’ Eric Gordon seems unlikely.

As for the chances of signing gritty Heat 37-year-old power forward P.J. Tucker, a favorite of franchise center Joel Embiid, I’m told the Sixers aren’t planning to dump salary by trading a player or players for future draft picks to make it happen. That would mean either Tucker would have to be willing to take less than the three-year, $32 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception he could conceivably get from Philadelphia or James Harden is going to decline his $47.4 million player option for 2022-23 by Wednesday’s deadline and sign for less ($40 million in the first season?) to make it a possibility.

Another scenario to create room for Tucker could be dealing Harris and taking back, say, $5 million less than his $37.6 million salary next year. Using the non-taxpayer MLE would require the Sixers to keep their 2022-23 payroll below the $155.7 million luxury tax apron.

The 6-foot-8 Nicolas Batum, who declined his $3.3 million option with the Clippers, would be a good fit as a 3-and-D wing, having converted .402 of his 3-pointers over the past two seasons. The Sixers might not be able to land him with the $6.3 million taxpayer mid-level exception should they not utilize the non-taxpayer MLE, since the Clippers and other clubs are interested in him.

The Warriors’ Otto Porter Jr. would be another potential target with the $6.3 million taxpayer mid-level exception. A combo forward, Porter hit .370 of his 3s last season. While Porter would undoubtedly like to stay with NBA champion Golden State, league rules prevent him from making more than $2.88 million there.

Nuggets’ wing Will Barton has been linked to the Sixers in the past and would look good as the fifth starter. He averaged 14.7 points and made .365 of his 3-pointers last year. The issue is he’ll earn $14.4 million next season, so matching salaries would figure to be difficult since the Sixers already included Green in the Melton move.

Another wing, Magic free agent Gary Harris, would be an improvement as the fifth starter. Getting Harris, who averaged 11.1 points and shot .384 from 3-point range last year, to sign for the $6.3 million taxpayer MLE could be a challenge after he pocketed $20.5 million in 2021-22.

Nets’ wing Bruce Brown would bring much-needed toughness and the ability to defend multiple positions after averaging career-highs in 3-point shooting (.404) and points (9) last season, though he probably wouldn’t sign for the veterans’ minimum and it’d take the $6.3 million taxpayer MLE to get him.

There are a lot of guys out there capable of helping the Sixers. It’s up to Morey to determine what moves would give the Sixers the best shot at finally getting past the second round of the playoffs.

