Here’s what LSU football is spending on its new offensive and defensive coordinators

New LSU offensive coordinator Michael Denbrock will make $4.2 million across three years before incentives, and new defensive coordinator Matt House has signed a three-year contract worth $5.7 million.

LSU released Denbrock’s contract information to the USA TODAY Network on Friday after a public records request. House’s contract was received Thursday.

Denbrock, the former offensive coordinator at Cincinnati, will make $1.3 million in the first year, $1.4 million in the second and $1.5 million in the third. If LSU qualifies for a bowl game, Denbrock will make an additional $15,000 and another $100,000 if the Tigers win the national championship.

House, who was the Kansas City Chiefs’ linebackers coach before joining Brian Kelly’s staff at LSU, will earn $1.8 million in Year One, $1.9 million in Year Two and $2 million through the remainder of the contract. House would receive the same bowl game and national championship bonuses as Denbrock.

Neither contract has been approved by LSU’s board of supervisors, though it’s expected to happen.

House and Denbrock’s predecessors — defensive coordinator Daronte Jones and offensive coordinator Jake Peetz — left the program along with nearly all of Ed Orgeron’s staff following his firing. Offensive line coach Brad Davis was the only member of Orgeron’s staff retained by Kelly.

LSU’s loss to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday was the final game of Jones and Peetz’s tenures. LSU finished 6-7 this season, its first losing season since 1999.

Denbrock spent seven years at Grand Valley State under Kelly in the 1990s before spending seven seasons with him at Notre Dame from 2010-16. The former Cincinnati offensive coordinator was with the Bearcats for five seasons before LSU announced his hiring Jan. 2.

House, before joining the Chiefs, was at Kentucky for three seasons, including two as its defensive coordinator. He was also the defensive coordinator at Florida International for a season and Pittsburgh for two. His hiring was announced by LSU on Dec. 28.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football offensive and defensive coordinator contract details