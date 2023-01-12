Here's What Happens to Shareholders When a Company Goes Bankrupt

Here’s What Happens to Shareholders When a Company Goes Bankrupt

by

The bankruptcy of a company is always a big occasion. The larger the company, the more impactful is the event. And that impact is felt in many ways.

On Jan. 5, for example, Bed Bath & Beyond  (BBBY) – Get Free Report shares dropped after the home retailer said it would miss the filing deadline for its third quarter earnings. The company also mentioned it was considering filing for bankruptcy protection.