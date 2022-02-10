Here’s What Happened Between China Regulator And Alibaba, Tencent

TipRanks

Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv