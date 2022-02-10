Here’s what Celtics fans should know about Derrick White after reported trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have been busy at the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

A few hours after trading P.J. Dozier and Bol Bol to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, the Celtics swung another deal to acquire Derrick White from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for forward Josh Richardson, forward Romeo Langford, a top-four protected 2022 first-round draft pick and the right to swap first-rounders in 2028, per multiple reports.

White is a combo guard listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds. He was a first-round pick (29th overall) of the Spurs in 2017 — the same year the Celtics selected Jayson Tatum third overall.

He’s also familiar with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka was an assistant coach on the Spurs staff for the first two seasons of White’s career. White played with Tatum and Jaylen Brown on Team USA’s 2019 World Championship squad.

Here’s what Celtics fans need to know about White.

Age

27

Position

Point guard/Shooting guard

2021-22 Stats

White is averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 86.9 percent from the free throw line, 31.4 percent from 3-point range and 42.6 percent from the field. White is on pace to average 10-plus points for the third consecutive year.

He hasn’t shot very well from the outside this season, but he’s been pretty hot from beyond the arc over the last five games.

Contract

White is signed through 2024-25 with a salary cap hit between $15 million and $18.8 million through the end of the deal, per Spotrac.

How will he help the Celtics?

White can give the Celtics valuable scoring off the bench. He’s also a pretty consistent scorer, evidenced by him scoring 10 or more points in 16 of his last 17 games for the Spurs.

White’s biggest strengths are defense and passing. He’s a very good perimeter defender, and if he’s on the floor with Robert Williams and Marcus Smart, the Celtics will have one of the league’s best defenses.

White also is a quality playmaker who plays an unselfish brand of basketball. He can play point guard or shooting guard, giving C’s head coach Ime Udoka much-needed versatility.

What they’re saying…

