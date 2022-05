Here’s the TV schedule, start times

The Road to Omaha has been set for the 2022 college baseball season.

NCAA Regional pairings were announced on Selection Monday, setting the stage for a college baseball postseason en route to the 2022 College World Series.

Here’s the full list of pairings, ordered based on will be super regional pairing, with start times and TV assignments to follow.

(1) Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 2 Georgia Tech (34-22) vs. No. 3 Campbell (40-17), 11 a.m. CT, ESPN+

No. 1 Tennessee (53-7) vs. No. 4 Alabama State (34-23), 5 p.m., SEC Network

(16) Statesboro (Ga.) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 2 Notre Dame (35-14) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (37-20), 1 p.m., ACC Network

No. 1 Georgia Southern (40-18) vs. No. 4 UNC Greensboro (34-28), 6 p.m., ESPN+

(2) Stanford (Calif.) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 1 Stanford (41-14) vs. No. 4 Binghamton (22-28), 3 p.m., ESPN+

No. 2 Texas State (45-12) vs. No. 3 UC Santa Barbara (43-12), 8 p.m., ESPN+

(15) College Park (Md.) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 2 Wake Forest (40-17-1) vs. No. 3 UConn (46-13), noon, ESPNU

No. 1 Maryland (45-12) vs. No. 4 Long Island (37-19), 6 p.m., ESPN+

(3) Corvallis (Ore.) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 2 Vanderbilt (36-21) vs. No. 3 San Diego (36-18), 3 p.m., ESPNU

No. 1 Oregon State (44-15) vs. No. 4 New Mexico State (24-32), 9 p.m., ESPNU

(14) Auburn (Ala.) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 2 UCLA (38-22) vs. No. 3 Florida State (33-23), 11 a.m., ESPN2

No. 1 Auburn (37-19) vs. No. 4 SE Louisiana (30-29), 6 p.m., ESPN+

(4) Blacksburg (Va.) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 2 Gonzaga (36-17) vs. No. 3 Columbia (30-16), noon, ESPN+

No. 1 Virginia Tech (41-12) vs. No. 4 Wright State (30-25), 6 p.m., ACC Network

(13) Gainesville (Fla.) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 2 Oklahoma (37-20) vs. No. 3 Liberty (37-21), 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

No. 1 Florida (39-22) vs. No. 4 Central Michigan (42-17), noon, ESPN+

(5) College Station (Texas) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 1 Texas A&M (37-18) vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts (38-18), 1 p.m., ESPN+

No. 2 TCU (36-20) vs. No. 3 Louisiana (36-21), 7 p.m., ESPN+

(12) Louisville (Ky.) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 1 Louisville (38-18-1) vs. No. 4 Southeast Missouri State (37-20), 1 p.m., ESPN+

No. 2 Oregon (35-23) No. 3 Michigan (32-26), 6 p.m., ESPN+

(6) Coral Gables (Fla.) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 1 Miami (39-18) vs. No. 4 Canisius (29-23), noon, ESPN+

No. 2 Arizona (37-23) vs. No. 3 Ole Miss (32-22), 6 p.m., ESPNU

(11) Hattiesburg (Miss.) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 1 Southern Miss (43-16) vs. No. 4 Army (31-23), 1 p.m., ESPN+

No. 2 LSU (38-20) vs. No. 3 Kennesaw State (35-26), 6 p.m., ESPN+

(7) Stillwater (Okla.) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 2 Arkansas (38-18) vs. No. 3 Grand Canyon (41-19), noon, SEC Network

No. 1 Oklahoma State (39-20) vs. Missouri State (30-27), 6 p.m., ESPN+

(10) Chapel Hill (N.C.) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 1 North Carolina (38-19) vs. No. 4 Hofstra (30-21), 1 p.m., ESPN+

No. 2 Georgia (35-21) No. 3 VCU (40-18), 6 p.m., ESPN+

(8)Greenville (N.C.) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 1 East Carolina (42-18) vs. No. 4 Coppin State (24-28), noon, ESPN+

No. 2 Virginia (38-17) vs. No. 3 Coastal Carolina (36-18-1), 5 p.m., ESPN+

(9) Austin (Texas) Regional

Friday’s Games

No. 1 Texas (42-19) vs. Air Force (30-27), 1 p.m., Longhorn Network

No. 2 Louisiana Tech (42-19) vs. No. 3 Dallas Baptist (34-22-1), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2022 NCAA baseball regional pairings: TV schedule, start times