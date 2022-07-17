Here’s the sector most at risk from Russia permanently shutting off gas to Germany — and it’s taking a tumble

There are few companies with more at stake from Russian natural-gas flows into Germany than the chemicals sector.

Shares of chemicals companies including BASF

BAS,

+2.61% ,

Lanxess

LXS,

+3.77%

and Covestro

1COV,

+1.87%

have each tumbled over the past month, in part on concern that Russia won’t resume gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline at the end of the scheduled maintenance period on July 21.