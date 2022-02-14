2022 Olympic Medal Count: Here’s the Latest Ranking as Team USA Scores Big originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Team USA had a medal-fueled day at the 2022 Winter Olympics, catapulting the U.S. near the top of the leaderboard.

Megan Nick scored bronze in women’s aerials early Monday morning, Kaillie Humphries won the first-ever gold in the women’s monobob and teammate Elana Meyers Taylor joined her on the podium with a silver medal and American duo Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue earned bronze in the ice dance event.

The U.S. is up to seven golds, seven silvers and two bronzes so far in Beijing, with even more medals expected this week.

Over 300 medals will be awarded to Olympians participating in the 2022 Winter Games. With 15 sports and 109 events, ranging from skiing to bobsledding to figure skating, world-class athletes will go for gold during a two-week global competition on the grandest stage.

The United States came to Beijing with the second-most Winter Olympics medals with 305.

Here are the top nations in the medal count so far:

1. Norway – 21 (9 gold, 5 silver, 7 bronze)

2. ROC – 18 (4 gold, 6 silver, 8 bronze)

3. United States- 16 (7 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze)

4. Canada- 15 (1 gold, 4 silver, 10 bronze)

5. Germany- 14 (8 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze)

The U.S. now sits in third place with 16 medals.

Norway continues to lead the way with nine gold medals after capturing another gold in the women’s 10km pursuit in biathlon. They also added a bronze medal in that event, along with a silver medal in the men’s 4x10km cross-country skiing relay.

How is Team USA Doing?

The U.S. endured five days of grueling competition – with some disappointing upsets – to finally bring home a gold medal last week.

Lindsey Jacobellis slid to victory in the women’s snowboard cross, putting an end to Team USA’s gold-less streak at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Snowboarder Julia Marino won the United States’ first medal on Saturday, but it was not gold. Madison Chock and Evan Bates added another silver medal to the team’s count after their stunning galactic-themed ice dance Sunday night.

Story continues

Jaelin Kauf won the Olympic silver behind Australia’s Jakara Anthony during the women’s moguls finals, and Ryan Cochran-Siegle clinched another silver medal, adding to the USA’s total count, in men’s super-G, on Tuesday.

Jessie Diggins secured the fifth medal for Team USA – the bronze in women’s individual sprint, cross-country skiing. She made history here, becoming the first American to win a medal in the cross-country skiing individual sprint event.

Nathan Chen earned gold in the men’s singles figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Games. He clinched the title by receiving a 332.60 total score, giving him a 22.55-point victory over silver-winning Yuma Kagiyama of Japan.

Chloe Kim wasted no time showing off why she is the reigning gold medalist as she blew the competition away with her first run of the final halfpipe event – securing her spot at the top of the podium and women’s halfpipe history.

The United States won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in the mixed teams aerial event at the Winter Olympics.

The trio of Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld scored a total of 338.34, beating out China for the gold. It’s the first gold medal in aerial freestyle skiing for the U.S. since 1998.

Mixed team snowboard cross made its Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Games and Team USA also won the first-ever gold medal in the event.

Erin Jackson ended a medal-less day for the U.S. on Sunday with her win in the 500-meter final.

Megan Nick scored bronze in women’s aerials early Monday morning, Kaillie Humphries won the first-ever gold in the women’s monobob and teammate Elana Meyers Taylor joined her on the podium with a silver medal and American duo Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue earned bronze in the ice dance event.

What Medals Are Up for Grabs Next?

Although some events are finished, the U.S. still has a good chance to win more gold medals in the following events: