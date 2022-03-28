Here’s the contract the Bears offered OL Ryan Bates

The Chicago Bears still have a glaring hole within the interior of the offensive line after losing out on restricted free agent Ryan Bates.

Bates signed his offer sheet from the Bears on March 24, which gave the Bills five days to match Chicago’s offer. They took things down to the wire on Monday, where GM Brandon Beane announced that they were doing just that.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears’ offer was a four-year deal worth $17 million. The first two years — $8.8 million — are fully guaranteed. Now, Bates will get that same deal from the Bills, who matched Chicago’s offer.

Bates, 25, was an undrafted free agent by the Eagles in 2019 before being traded to Buffalo. While Bates has only made four career starts, he had established himself as a starter near the end of the season and in the postseason for Buffalo.

Now, the Bears are left with a gaping hole at right guard, which Bates was expected to fill. There are obvious concerns about quarterback Justin Fields heading into Year 2, as general manager Ryan Poles hasn’t done a lot to surround Fields with talent to succeed.

