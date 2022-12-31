Here's the 2023 Chart Setup for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq

Here’s the 2023 Chart Setup for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq

by

The bear market roared throughout 2022.

In a somewhat cruel twist, the S&P 500 hit an all-time high on Jan. 4, the second trading day of the new year. From that point on, it’s been a feast for the bears.

As inflation was raging at the start of the year, the Federal Reserve was caught behind the eight ball and forced to engage in a series of aggressive rate hikes in an effort to curb inflation.

Between rising interest rates and worries about a recession, stock bulls have their work cut out for them this year. Here’s how the technicals are setting up for 2023.