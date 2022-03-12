Here's How to Play Intel in its Race Against Nvidia and AMD

Semiconductor company Intel  (INTC) – Get Intel Corporation Report looks like it’s moving in the right direction, but the company is facing several challenges while it is falling behind its competitors, argues Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle.

The company not only has a large debt load, but is also increasing its capital expenditures to boost its revenue.

“Intel is spending a ton of dough, and is probably going someplace that we wish an American company would have gone a few years ago,” Guilfoyle wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column. “That said, the load is heavy, and the path is strewn with debris.”

