Here’s how the Kansas City Chiefs reached the league deadline of 80 players on roster

The Chiefs are officially at 80 players on the offseason roster.

Kansas City reached Tuesday afternoon’s league-wide deadline by placing tackle Lucas Niang (knee) on the physically unable to perform (PUP) reserve list and running back Derrick Gore (thumb) on injured reserve.

Niang, who started nine games at right tackle for the Chiefs last season, is eligible to return after spending a minimum of the first four games of the regular season on the PUP/reserve list. He hasn’t practiced since suffering the knee injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 of the 2021 regular season, and he began training camp on the PUP list.

With Niang shelved, the Chiefs will rely on Andrew Wylie at right tackle, where he started seven games in 2021.

Gore’s season is over before it begins, but he was in line to serve as a backup. Kansas City is covered with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Ronald Jones and rookie Isiah Pacheco at the top competition for spots on the initial 53-player roster, which the Chiefs must establish on Aug. 30.

Tuesday’s roster moves on Niang and Gore come a day after the Chiefs waived cornerback Brandin Dandridge, cornerback Nasir Greer and offensive lineman David Steinmetz.