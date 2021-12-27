Here’s how the Colts can clinch a playoff berth

The Indianapolis Colts took another significant step to an unlikely playoff berth with Saturday’s 22-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, improving to 9-6 after a 0-3 start.

They can’t clinch a playoff berth this weekend but the road is clear at 97% according to fivethirtyeight.com’s NFL playoff odds.

The Colts clinch a playoff berth if they beat Las Vegas.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (10) gets congratulations from teammate Michael Pittman (11) for Patmon’s game-sealing touchdown Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

If the Colts lose to Las Vegas and Jacksonville, their odds plummet to 26%, according to fivethirtyeight.com.

Here is how the Colts won’t make the playoffs if they lose to Las Vegas and beat Jacksonville:

>> Las Vegas beats the L.A. Chargers

>> Cincinnati beats Kansas City or Cleveland

>> Buffalo beats Atlanta and the New York Jets

>> Baltimore beats the L.A. Rams and Pittsburgh

>> New England beats Jacksonville and Miami

That’s nine games that need to break against the Colts.

AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

1. Kansas City 11-4

2. Tennessee 10-5

3. Cincinnati 9-6

4. Buffalo 9-6

5. Indianapolis 9-6

6. New England 9-6

7. Baltimore 8-7

8. L.A. Chargers 8-7

9. Las Vegas 8-7

10. Pittsburgh 7-7-1

11. Miami 7-7

12. Cleveland 7-8

13. Denver 7-8

