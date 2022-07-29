Here's How Far Apple Stock May Rally on Earnings

Apple  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report is turning heads and giving bulls something to cheer for on Friday. While shares are up “just” 3.3% so far on the day, it’s a nod that the bulls needed.

Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com Inc. Report may be getting all the attention with its shares up 11% in a post-earnings celebration, but Apple stock is also higher following a better-than-expected quarter.

Investors were worried about potential supply chain issues and recession fears hurting sales. Turns out, it wasn’t a problem.