Here’s how David Pastrnak made Bruins history in multiple ways vs. Jets

Here’s how Pastrnak made Bruins history in multiple ways vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Pastrnak is enjoying the best season of his NHL career, and he hit a couple impressive Boston Bruins scoring milestones in Thursday night’s 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Pastrnak got the B’s on the board in the second period with his 22nd goal of the season. He took advantage of a lucky bounce off the end boards that set up a glorious scoring chance.

The 26-year-old right wing helped the Bruins tie the score later in the second period when he slipped a nice pass to Jake DeBrusk, who deflected the puck into the net.

Pastrnak’s two points gave him 100 for the calendar year 2022. He’s the sixth Bruins player to accomplish that feat since 1982. He has 45 points in 32 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

Pastrnak also has tallied a point in 10 consecutive games, giving him six point streaks of 10 or more matchups in his career. That’s the third-most in team history and one behind Hall of Fame defenseman Bobby Orr.

Pastrnak has scored at least one point in 28 of the Bruins’ 32 games — that’s some extraordinary consistency.

The Bruins have scored the second-most goals per game (3.88) and own the league’s third-best power play (29.5 percent). Pastrnak has driven a lot of that success, and if he stays healthy, the superstar forward should reach the 100-point mark for the first time in his career.