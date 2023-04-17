Here’s How Apple’s New Savings Account Compares

Apple (AAPL) today unveiled a long-awaited savings account for Apple Card holders, launching with an interest rate of 4.15% APY. Called simply Apple Card Savings, the planned offering was first announced back in October, but with no specific launch date.

Compared to the FDIC’s latest national average of 0.37% APY, Apple is certainly paying a respectable return. But savvy savers can earn considerably more interest with numerous options from our list of the best high-yield savings accounts nationwide.

Our ranking lists 17 banks, credit unions, and financial technology companies currently paying 4.50% APY or better, including two leading choices offering at least 5.00% APY. And none require you to have an accompanying credit card, as Apple’s account does.

Of course, interest rate is not the only factor to consider when choosing a savings account. The most customer-friendly ones have no fees, no minimum deposit requirement, and no minimum balance thresholds. Apple Card Savings fits this bill, as do many in our savings account rankings.

Rate Collection and Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer savings accounts to customers nationwide. We determine daily rankings of the top-paying savings accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the savings account’s minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don’t meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don’t live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best high-yield savings accounts, read our full methodology.