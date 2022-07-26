Here’s how Aaron Rodgers showed up to Packers training camp

Aaron Rodgers channeled his inner Cameron Poe on the first day of Year 18 with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning two-time MVP, rolled up to training camp on Tuesday – the official reporting day for veterans – in a white tank top and jeans with long, slicked-back hair, replicating the iconic Nicholas Cage character from the 1997 action thriller “Con Air.”

Rodgers is no stranger to costumes: For Halloween last year, he dressed up as Keanu Reeves from “John Wick.”

Here’s Rodgers’ Instagram post on his newest look:

The Packers begin training camp practices on Wednesday morning at Ray Nitschke Field across from Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Rodgers and the Packers have won an NFL-high 39 games over the last three seasons but are still attempting to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since winning Super Bowl XLV. The journey officially begins this week.