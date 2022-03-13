Here’s a look at this year’s red carpet arrivals

Mike Colter, HoYeon Jung and Lee Jung-Jae, Lin-Manuel Miranda at 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Mike Colter; HoYeon Jung and Lee Jung-Jae; Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Oscars are two weeks away, but just before that, some of the biggest names in film and TV will have to battle it out at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards this evening.

This year, CODA, Dune, Belfast, King Richard, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, and The Power Of The Dog, Squid Game, Succession, Yellowjackets—among others—have all made the list of nominees.

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, and this year, the red carpet is back and in full festive swing.

The A.V. Club has rounded up some of the best red carpet arrivals just before the awards are handed out.

This list will be updated as more stars arrive on the red carpet.

Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

HoYeon Jung and Lee Jung-Jae

Alan Kim attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Alan Kim

Nicole Byer attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Nicole Byer

Mayim Bialik attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Mayim Bialik

Mike Colter attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Mike Colter

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Kristin Chenoweth attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kristin Chenoweth