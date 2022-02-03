Here’s a List of 85 New Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Upwards of 85 new films will launch (or have already arrived) on Netflix this year. A few movies made their grand debuts in January, and quite a few more are set to launch at the beginning of this month, but the streaming service is touting its 2022 slate with new movies every week and a robust lineup of actors and filmmakers.
Standout tiles include Shawn Levy’s time-traveling tale, “The Adam Project,” with a cast led by Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldaña, as well as a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Persuasion,” starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding. Regina King will embody trailblazing politician Shirley Chisholm in a biopic titled “Shirley.” Stop-motion and horror maestros Henry Selick and Jordan Peele are teaming up for the animated pic “Wendell & Wild.” “The Gray Man” stars both Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in a CIA/spy/global manhunt film alongside Ana de Armas (speaking of whom, Armas’ long-awaited Marilyn Monroe film “Blonde” is also confirmed for a 2022 release).
Several titles are adapted from books of the same or similar names, such as “Against the Ice,” “Along for the Ride,” “Blonde,” “Brazen,” “Enola Holmes 2,” “The Good Nurse,” “The Gray Man,” “Ivy & Bean,” “Lady Chatterly’s Lover,” “Luckiest Girl Alive,” “Munich – The Edge of War,” “My Father’s Dragon,” “The Noel Diary,” “Operation Mincemeat,” “The Pale Blue Eye,” “Purple Hearts,” “Rescued by Ruby,” “The School for Good and Evil,” “Spaceman,” “We Have a Ghost,” “The Weekend Away,” “White Noise,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Black Crab,” “The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1,” “Through My Window.”
And those are just a few of Netflix’s many, many film offerings that have been announced for the year.
Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi
The Adam Project (March 11)
Athena
Carter
Day Shift
Enola Holmes 2
The Gray Man
Interceptor
The Mother
The Mothership
Spiderhead
They Cloned Tyrone
Jung_E
Monica, O My Darling
Khufiya
Qala
Seoul Vibe
Troll
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Drama
Beauty
Shirley
A Jazzman’s Blues
Against the Ice (March 2)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Blonde
The Good Nurse
Hustle
Luckiest Girl Alive
Operation Mincemeat
The Pale Blue Eye
Rustin
Spaceman
The Swimmers
White Noise
The Wonder
Munich – The Edge of War (Currently Streaming)
For The Whole Family
13: The Musical
Boo! *Name subject to change
Ivy & Bean
Matilda (December – excluding the UK)
Rescued by Ruby (April 17)
The School for Good and Evil
Slumberland
Tall Girl 2 (February 11)
Animated + Anime
Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood
Bubble (Anime) (April 28)
Drifting Home (Anime)
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
My Father’s Dragon
The Sea Beast
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
Wendell & Wild
Romance
20th Century Girl
Along for the Ride (April 22)
Don’t Blame Karma!
Falling for Christmas
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Love in the Villa
The Noel Diary
A Perfect Pairing
Persuasion
Purple Hearts
The Royal Treatment – Currently streaming
Through My Window (February 4)
Untitled Holiday Rom-Com
Comedy
Home Team (Available Now)
BigBug (February 11)
The Bubble
Knives Out 2
Me Time
Metal Lords
Senior Year (May 13)
The Takedown
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (February 25)
You People
Thriller/Horror
Love and Leashes (February 11)
Black Crab (March 18)
Brazen (Available Now)
Choose or Die (April 15)
End of the Road
The Inheritance
Monkey Man
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (February 18)
The Weekend Away (March 3)
Windfall (March 18)