Here’s a full breakdown of the LIV Golf London payouts

It’s been a busy few days for the LIV Golf Series.

The breakaway league officially got underway this week in London at the Centurion Club. While the first event seemed like a success, the biggest news from the week may have been the additions they made to their roster.

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, will be making the move to the Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led league in a few weeks in Portland. Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is making the change as well.

The big draw for LIV Golf is the sizable paychecks they deal out at the end of the week. Here is a complete breakdown of how much each player made in London.

Charl Schwartzel (1st place): $4,000,000

Charl Schwartzel celebrates after winning the inaugural LIV golf invitational golf tournament at the Centurion Club. Mandatory Credit: Paul Childs-Action Images/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

Hennie Du Plessis (solo 2nd): $2,125,000

Hennie du Plessis during the third round of the inaugural LIV golf invitational golf tournament at the Centurion Club. Mandatory Credit: Paul Childs-Action Images/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

Branden Grace, Peter Uihlein (T-3): $1,500,000

South Africa’s Branden Grace of team Stinger GC during the first round of the inaugural LIV golf invitational golf tournament at the Centurion Club. Mandatory Credit: Paul Childs-Action Images/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

5th-48th

Position

Player(s)

Winnings

5th

Sam Horsfield

$975,000

T-6

Oliver Bekker, Adrian Otaegui

$800,000

8th

Dustin Johnson

$625,000

9th

Talor Gooch

$580,000

T-10

Graeme McDowell, Justin Harding, Louis Oosthuizen

$560,000

T-13

Pablo Larrazabal, Ryosuke Kinoshita

$360,000

T-15

Martin Kaymer, Jinichiro Kozuma

$250,000

T-17

Richard Bland, JC Ritchie, Laurie Canter

$232,000

T-20

Ian Poulter, Scott Vincent

$200,000

T-22

Shaun Norris, Wade Orsmby, Sergio Garcia

$172,000

T-25

James Piot, Matt Jones, Ian Snyman, Phachara Khongwatmai

$166,000

29th

Lee Westwood

$158,000

T-30

Hudson Swafford,Viraj Madappa, Jediah Morgan

$156,000

T-33

Kevin Yuan, Phil Mickelson, Travis Smyth, Kevin Na, Chase Koepka

$150,000

T-38

Oliver Fisher, Blake Windred, David Puig, Hideto Tanihara, Ratchanon Chantananuwat

$140,000

T-43

Bernd Wiesberger, Sihwan Kim

$130,000

45th

Turk Pettit

$126,000

46th

Sadom Kaewkanjana

$124,000

47th

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

$122,000

48th

Andy Ogletree

$120,000

 

Team winnings

Team

Players

Place

Winnings per player

Stinger GC

Schwartzel, Du Plessis, Grace, Oosthuizen

$475,000

Crushers GC

Uihlien, Bland, Smyth, Khongwatmai

$375,000

Majesticks GC

Horsfield, Poulter, Westwoon, Canter

$125,000

 

1

1