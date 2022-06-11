Here’s a full breakdown of the LIV Golf London payouts

It’s been a busy few days for the LIV Golf Series.
The breakaway league officially got underway this week in London at the Centurion Club. While the first event seemed like a success, the biggest news from the week may have been the additions they made to their roster.
Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, will be making the move to the Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led league in a few weeks in Portland. Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is making the change as well.
The big draw for LIV Golf is the sizable paychecks they deal out at the end of the week. Here is a complete breakdown of how much each player made in London.
Charl Schwartzel (1st place): $4,000,000
Charl Schwartzel celebrates after winning the inaugural LIV golf invitational golf tournament at the Centurion Club. Mandatory Credit: Paul Childs-Action Images/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports
Hennie Du Plessis (solo 2nd): $2,125,000
Hennie du Plessis during the third round of the inaugural LIV golf invitational golf tournament at the Centurion Club. Mandatory Credit: Paul Childs-Action Images/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports
Branden Grace, Peter Uihlein (T-3): $1,500,000
South Africa’s Branden Grace of team Stinger GC during the first round of the inaugural LIV golf invitational golf tournament at the Centurion Club. Mandatory Credit: Paul Childs-Action Images/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports
5th-48th
|
Position
|
Player(s)
|
Winnings
|
5th
|
Sam Horsfield
|
$975,000
|
T-6
|
Oliver Bekker, Adrian Otaegui
|
$800,000
|
8th
|
Dustin Johnson
|
$625,000
|
9th
|
Talor Gooch
|
$580,000
|
T-10
|
Graeme McDowell, Justin Harding, Louis Oosthuizen
|
$560,000
|
T-13
|
Pablo Larrazabal, Ryosuke Kinoshita
|
$360,000
|
T-15
|
Martin Kaymer, Jinichiro Kozuma
|
$250,000
|
T-17
|
Richard Bland, JC Ritchie, Laurie Canter
|
$232,000
|
T-20
|
Ian Poulter, Scott Vincent
|
$200,000
|
T-22
|
Shaun Norris, Wade Orsmby, Sergio Garcia
|
$172,000
|
T-25
|
James Piot, Matt Jones, Ian Snyman, Phachara Khongwatmai
|
$166,000
|
29th
|
Lee Westwood
|
$158,000
|
T-30
|
Hudson Swafford,Viraj Madappa, Jediah Morgan
|
$156,000
|
T-33
|
Kevin Yuan, Phil Mickelson, Travis Smyth, Kevin Na, Chase Koepka
|
$150,000
|
T-38
|
Oliver Fisher, Blake Windred, David Puig, Hideto Tanihara, Ratchanon Chantananuwat
|
$140,000
|
T-43
|
Bernd Wiesberger, Sihwan Kim
|
$130,000
|
45th
|
Turk Pettit
|
$126,000
|
46th
|
Sadom Kaewkanjana
|
$124,000
|
47th
|
Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|
$122,000
|
48th
|
Andy Ogletree
|
$120,000
Team winnings
|
Team
|
Players
|
Place
|
Winnings per player
|
Stinger GC
|
Schwartzel, Du Plessis, Grace, Oosthuizen
|
$475,000
|
Crushers GC
|
Uihlien, Bland, Smyth, Khongwatmai
|
$375,000
|
Majesticks GC
|
Horsfield, Poulter, Westwoon, Canter
|
$125,000
