Hereford police station closed after grenade handed in by member of the public

A police station was closed this morning for hours “as a precaution” after officers said a hand grenade was handed in by a member of the public.

Bomb disposal teams attended the scene and removed the device, West Mercia Police tweeted, saying that the station has now reopened.

A cordon had initially been put in place around the station, the force said.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Hereford Police Station is currently closed as a precaution after what is believed to be a hand grenade was handed in by a member of the public.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been informed and are attending the scene to assess the device and ensure it is disposed of safely.

“We would like to reassure the public that there is not believed to be any risk to the wider area or the community.”