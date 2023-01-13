Here is what Walter Rouse brings to the Nebraska offense

by
{{ timeAgo(‘2023-01-13 16:13:48 -0600’) }}
football
Steve Marik

InsideNebraska

Staff Writer

Steve Marik is a staff writer covering football and men’s basketball for Inside Nebraska. After covering prep sports for seven years, he made the transition to college and hasn’t looked back.

The roster reconstruction at Nebraska continued this week with the transfer portal addition of Walter Rouse, a former 39-game starter at left tackle for Stanford.

Rouse was a four-year starter for the Cardinal and becomes the Huskers’ ninth addition from the transfer portal.

Former Nebraska star Jay Foreman joins Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik to break down Rouse’s game tape.

Watch Jay and Steve break down Rouse’s game film in the video above, and check out all of our video content for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

