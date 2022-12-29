Here is what Raider Nation and other fans are saying in benching of Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will not play in the final two games of the NFL season, coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday.

Carr’s future with the Raiders is now in doubt after the benching.

Twitter reacted to the news of Carr’s benching after playing nine seasons with the Raiders.

Other fans in the NFL suggested maybe Carr should go to their teams.

Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games for the Raiders against the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

If Carr played and got injured, his contract becomes guaranteed.

Carr was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Fresno State.

He played nine seasons with the Raiders and set franchise records in touchdowns and passing yards.

If this is it for Carr with the Raiders, he would finish completing 3,201 of 4,958 for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns against 99 interceptions.